Official: Chelsea FCW sign Sjoeke Nüsken

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of young Sjoeke Nüsken from Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, with the 22-year-old set to join the Blues on July 1, when the FIFA transfer (and registration) window opens. Nüsken had one year left on her contract with Frankfurt.

The Germany international is primarily a defensive midfielder but can also deputize at center back. Emma Hayes expects her to become a key player in our future ambitions.

“Sjoeke is a fantastic young midfield player and her ability to play the ball deep into the opponents’ half is not her only standout strength, there is everything from her interceptions, her reading of the game and her overall presence. She’s dynamic, good aerially, and is going to be a fantastic signing for this club.” -Emma Hayes; source: Chelsea FC

This is a big step up in Nüsken’s career, but she’s looking forward to rising to that challenge.

“I wanted to move to the Women’s Super League because it’s a good league, English football is very cool to play in and it’s the right thing to do now. I’m very excited and happy to be at Chelsea and I’m looking forward to next season. “It’s a big club with such good players. I hope to improve my football skills. I’m very excited to meet my new team-mates and I can learn a lot from them.” -Sjoeke Nüsken; source: Chelsea FC

Sounds like a plan.

Welcome, Sjoeke! Let’s keep winning all the things!