Women’s FA Cup champions Chelsea have three games to play to also secure another league title but then, it’ll be time for Silly Season™ to spring back into life — though we here at Chelsea know the truth: Silly Season is eternal, never sleeps, and feasts on but is never satiated by attention. Basically it’s a Kardashian.

Anyway, there’s lots of news swirling out there. We’ve already heard about Catarina Macario whose arrival would certainly lessen the blow of Pernille Harder’s expected departure (alongside Magdalena Eriksson, both to Bayern).

Here are a couple more names to keep in mind, at least before we all start paying attention to the World Cup, which starts July 20.

Sjoeke Nüsken — CB/CDM

The latest rumor hit timelines this morning, with ata football & 90min.de claiming an exclusive, stating that Chelsea have already agreed a deal for Nüsken.

ata football & @90min_DE Exclusive



Chelsea have agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for the signing of Sjoeke Nüsken for an undisclosed fee.



Nüsken will join the club this summer. More details to follow.



per @alina_rxp & @RJPJournalism pic.twitter.com/noXgPHkPI0 — ata football (@atafball) May 15, 2023

If this is true, and if remember Chelsea playing in either of a handful of big games this season, you’re likely too busy doing cartwheels to still be reading. While Nüsken wouldn’t be the splashiest signing, her skillset is perfect for this Chelsea squad.

At just 22, she’s played on the German National Team since 2019 and is known as an aggressive ball-winner who is comfortable in defensive midfield or center back. Nüsken primarily played center back this past season for Eintracht Frankfurt (who beat Wolfsburg 4-0 over the weekend) and is leading Frauen Bundesliga in tackles (46) and interceptions (65).

Chelsea could use her in central defense or defensive midfield, but being a young player it’s likely preferable that she make one of the positions her specialty. While it’s unfortunate that Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan got injured at the same time, both will likely be primary starters next season, making defensive midfield Nüsken’s quickest route to the starting XI.

Ashley Lawrence - RB/LB

For a few years now Lawrence has been acknowledged as one of the best fullbacks in the world. A rocky PSG season has dulled that a bit, but the 27-year-old Canada international will be leaving Paris in search of a new adventure.

According to Le Parisien, Ashley Lawrence will leave PSG on a free transfer at the end of the season. It also says that Bayern, Chelsea, Barcelona and San Diego are interested in the right-back. #AshleyLawrence #RumourMill #FCBayern #Barca #Chelsea #SanDiegoWave pic.twitter.com/c3iZOf3wBW — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) March 14, 2023

Any time a player of world class notoriety is searching for a club, Chelsea’s name gets thrown about. In this case I hope it’s true.

Despite bringing in Ève Périsset last summer to fill a gap, the position remains unsettled. Niamh Charles has yet to become reliable on a weekly basis and Jess Carter is a solid 1v1 defender in the right gameplan, but also not preferred as a regular starter.

Lawrence is comfortable playing on the right or left and tends to do both for club and country, depending on need. Her positioning is excellent and combines well with attacking players. According to fbref, when compared to other fullbacks, Lawrence in in the 95th percentile or above in progressive passes received, successful take-ons (99), progressive carries, and pass completion.

Rumors have been updated to state that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are scrapping for her signature, and if so, they should back off. They already got Eriksson and Harder, there must be a limit on how much heartbreak one club can inflict. We must take a stand.