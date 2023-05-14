WATCH: Sam Kerr gives Chelsea the lead in the Women’s FA Cup Final, 1-0!

Manchester United were on top for the first hour, but Chelsea kept them out. Then we brought on Pernille Harder and changed the game. After nearly scoring twice herself, she’s set up Sam Kerr for the game’s first goal.

IT HAD TO BE HER! THE BACKFLIP @samkerr1 loves a BIG goal at @wembleystadium! #WomensFACup pic.twitter.com/y6Fr4cs3NC — Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) May 14, 2023

20 minutes to go to the Cup!