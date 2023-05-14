 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sam Kerr gives Chelsea the lead in the Women’s FA Cup Final, 1-0!

Breakthrough

Chelsea v Manchester United: Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Manchester United were on top for the first hour, but Chelsea kept them out. Then we brought on Pernille Harder and changed the game. After nearly scoring twice herself, she’s set up Sam Kerr for the game’s first goal.

20 minutes to go to the Cup!

