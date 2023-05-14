 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester United WFC, Women’s FA Cup Final: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

For the Cup!

Chelsea v Manchester United: Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

Back-to-back defending FA Cup champions Chelsea take on first-time finalists Manchester United in front of a record crowd at a sold out Wembley. All eyes on the two best teams in the land, fighting it out for the Cup — and The Double.

It’s showtime!

Here we go.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Berger | Charles, Eriksson (c), Mjelde, Pèrisset | Cuthbert, Leupolz | Reiten, Fleming, James | Kerr

Substitutes from: Mušović, Ingle, Carter, Svitková, Kaneryd, Harder, Buchanan, Abdullina, Čanković

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Earps | Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier, O.Battle | Ladd, Zelem | Galton, Toone, Parris | Russo

Substitutes from: Baggaley, Mannion, Riviere, Boe Risa, Cascarino, Naalsund, L.Garcia, Thomas, Williams

Date / Time: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 14.30 BST; 9:30am EDT
Venue: Wembley, London, England
Referee: Emily Heaslip

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

