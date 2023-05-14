Back-to-back defending FA Cup champions Chelsea take on first-time finalists Manchester United in front of a record crowd at a sold out Wembley. All eyes on the two best teams in the land, fighting it out for the Cup — and The Double.

It’s showtime!

Here we go.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Berger | Charles, Eriksson (c), Mjelde, Pèrisset | Cuthbert, Leupolz | Reiten, Fleming, James | Kerr

Substitutes from: Mušović, Ingle, Carter, Svitková, Kaneryd, Harder, Buchanan, Abdullina, Čanković

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Earps | Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier, O.Battle | Ladd, Zelem | Galton, Toone, Parris | Russo

Substitutes from: Baggaley, Mannion, Riviere, Boe Risa, Cascarino, Naalsund, L.Garcia, Thomas, Williams

Date / Time: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 14.30 BST; 9:30am EDT

Venue: Wembley, London, England

Referee: Emily Heaslip

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!