 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sam Kerr named the Football Writers’ Women’s Footballer of the Year, again

Recognize greatness

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea v Everton - Barclays Women’s Super League - Kingsmeadow Photo by Rhianna Chadwick/PA Images via Getty Images

The Football Writers Association announced their picks for the Women’s and Men’s Footballer of the Year yesterday, and their choices will probably surprise no one, with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr (26 goals in 34 appearances) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (51 goals in 47 appearances) scooping the awards.

Kerr joins Fran Kirby as the only repeat winners in the six-year history of this award, though Kerr’s the only one to do it back-to-back. Kirby won it in 2020-21 as well as in 2017-18.

“[Sam] is such a key player for us [...] It’s not just about coming up clutch in big moments, it’s all the other stuff. She’s a great team player, she doesn’t always get the recognition for the work she does out of possession.”

-Emma Hayes; source: Sky

Congrats, Sammy! Let’s add a couple more to that the rest of the way, including in this weekend’s FA Cup Final!

(On the men’s side, the last Chelsea player to win this award was N’Golo Kanté in 2016-17. Eden Hazard (2014-15), Frank Lampard (2004-05), and Gianfranco Zola (1996-97) are the only other Blues to win it.)

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History