The Football Writers Association announced their picks for the Women’s and Men’s Footballer of the Year yesterday, and their choices will probably surprise no one, with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr (26 goals in 34 appearances) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (51 goals in 47 appearances) scooping the awards.

Kerr joins Fran Kirby as the only repeat winners in the six-year history of this award, though Kerr’s the only one to do it back-to-back. Kirby won it in 2020-21 as well as in 2017-18.

“[Sam] is such a key player for us [...] It’s not just about coming up clutch in big moments, it’s all the other stuff. She’s a great team player, she doesn’t always get the recognition for the work she does out of possession.” -Emma Hayes; source: Sky

Congrats, Sammy! Let’s add a couple more to that the rest of the way, including in this weekend’s FA Cup Final!

(On the men’s side, the last Chelsea player to win this award was N’Golo Kanté in 2016-17. Eden Hazard (2014-15), Frank Lampard (2004-05), and Gianfranco Zola (1996-97) are the only other Blues to win it.)