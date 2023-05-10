Chelsea’s attempts to become the greatest force in women’s football might be set to take a massive step forward, with a report claiming that Catarina Macario has been “impressed by the club’s vision” and the Blues subsequently leading the race for her signature. The 23-year-old USA international has just a few months left on her current contract at Olympique Lyonnais. (She missed our quarterfinal matchup this season while recovering from ACL surgery.)

Macario is a wonderfully talented attacking midfielder, who doesn’t necessarily garner the attention she might fully deserve (despite playing for the USWNT and Lyon). Yet. Putting on that Blue shirt under Emma Hayes’ guidance could see her make that leap to absolutely superstardom indeed.

She’s in the final stages of her now nearly yearlong ACL recovery, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be fit in time for the Women’s World Cup in July. Even more added motivation for a major comeback starting next season!

BREAKING



According to our sources Chelsea are leading the race for Cat Macario. Nothing signed yet, but the player is impressed by the club's pitch and vision. pic.twitter.com/xplpbJGqav — ata football (@atafball) May 10, 2023

Macario’s arrival would certainly lessen the blow of Pernille Harder’s expected departure. Harder, along with club captain Magdalena Eriksson have reportedly agreed to join Bayern Munich this summer, also on free transfers. Eriksson has been with Chelsea for the past six years, since 2017, with Harder joining her partner in 2020 for a then world record fee in women’s football.

Their departures will sting, but they will be 31 and 30, respectively, starting next season. That doesn’t necessarily mean as much as it might have in years past, thanks to modern sports fitness and conditioning practices — though Harder has already missed most of the current season with injury — but Chelsea will undoubtedly reload. And if that reload includes Macario, we just might be alright. The only way to keep a dynasty going is to avoid squad-stagnation!