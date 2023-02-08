Chelsea FC Women backup goalkeeper Zećira Mušović has signed a new contract through June 2025, the club announced yesterday.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea two years ago, and has gone on to make 26 appearances for the Blues since across all competitions, including 9 so far this season. Her role has expanded steadily over the past 12 months as first-choice Ann-Katrin Berger has had to deal with a few medical issues and Mušović herself has continued to improve as well.

Chelsea GM Paul Green highlighted the Sweden international’s development in the official announcement of the extension.

“We are delighted that Zećira has extended her contract with the club. She has developed significantly during her time here, and we are looking forward to seeing her progress further in the years to come.” -Paul Green; source: Chelsea FC

Mušović is also looking forward to future improvements to her game, while continuing to play a big role off the pitch as well thanks to her large personality, professionalism, and leadership qualities.

“I feel like this is my family here in England so I’m really pleased with the time I’ve had here so far. I feel like this is just the start and the best is yet to come. I’m really excited to see how far we can go as a team, but also me individually.” -Zećira Mušović; source: Chelsea FC

Congrats, Zećira! Let’s keep winning all the things!