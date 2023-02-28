 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sam Kerr named to 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World XI

Best in the world

By David Pasztor
Arsenal v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

FIFA’s ever-awkwardly named “The Best” awards were held yesterday, with Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas walking away with the two biggest prizes of the night.

Chelsea had four nominees across the various awards, all on the women’s side, with Emma Hayes, Sam Kerr, Jessie Fleming, and Ann-Katrin Berger up for recognition.

However, of the four, only Kerr would end up with an award, as she was named to the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World XI. Somewhat surprisingly, this is the first time she’s been named to this selection, becoming the fifth different Chelsea player to do so (joining Hedvig Lindahl, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson, and Pernille Harder from prior seasons).

Just the other day, Kerr made her 100th appearance for Chelsea, scoring — of course — against Arsenal in the FA Cup. It was her 82nd goal for the club, a jaw-dropping record of excellence.

Long may it continue!

