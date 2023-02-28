Sam Kerr named to 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World XI

FIFA’s ever-awkwardly named “The Best” awards were held yesterday, with Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas walking away with the two biggest prizes of the night.
Chelsea had four nominees across the various awards, all on the women’s side, with Emma Hayes, Sam Kerr, Jessie Fleming, and Ann-Katrin Berger up for recognition.
However, of the four, only Kerr would end up with an award, as she was named to the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World XI. Somewhat surprisingly, this is the first time she’s been named to this selection, becoming the fifth different Chelsea player to do so (joining Hedvig Lindahl, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson, and Pernille Harder from prior seasons).
Just the other day, Kerr made her 100th appearance for Chelsea, scoring — of course — against Arsenal in the FA Cup. It was her 82nd goal for the club, a jaw-dropping record of excellence.
Long may it continue!
100 Apps— Fanzine WSL (@FanzineWSL) February 28, 2023
⚽ 82 Goals
27 Assists
7 Hat-tricks
x3 WSL
x2 League Cups
x2 FA Cups
x1 Community Shield
x1 WSL POTS
x1 #CFCW POTY
x2 WSL Fans POTY
x2 PFA TOTY
Included in #TheBest FIFPro Women's XI
What a signing @samkerr1 has been for Chelsea pic.twitter.com/pbbaNVJxD6
Loading comments...