Kateřina Svitková ruled out for ‘significant period’ following knee surgery

Chelsea FC Women midfielder Kateřina Svitková has been ruled out for a “significant period” having undergone knee surgery, the club have confirmed.

The midfielder had posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown last week, leading to speculation about her injury status, but now that’s been confirmed unfortunately. Chelsea’s statement does not specify exactly what sort of knee problem the 26-year-old has been dealing with, but presumably it’s a ligament issue given the expected recovery timeframe. (No such thing as a “minor” knee surgery of course.)

Svitková has not yet made much of an impact with just four appearances since joining from West Ham last summer on a three-year contact, and had been “struggling” with a knee problem for the last few weeks as well. Presumably she’s out for the rest of the season now, and possibly the start of the next as well.

Here’s to a strong comeback! Best of luck, Kateřina!