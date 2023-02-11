The UEFA Women’s Champions League Draw happened yesterday, Friday, February 10. Due to math and coefficients and some other stuff that’s not fun to type, Chelsea could only face Bayern Munich, Lyon or AS Roma. This being Roma’s first time being in the Champions League, they were seen as the preferred draw for most.

And then, the draw happened...

Chelsea were drawn against the defending champions, Lyon. While Lyon do have a brutal 5-1 loss to Arsenal in this year’s Champions League campaign, they’ve also suffered a lot of injuries — and are getting healthier. Star attacking midfielder Catarina Macario has recently started light training after tearing her ACL in early June. And that’s not all: the Champions League’s all-time leading scorer, Ada Hederberg, is also lacing up her boots again after an injury.

Whereas Lyon could soon welcome back some star players, Chelsea are nervously awaiting news on Fran Kirby’s knee. Kirby was subbed off before half in the Blues’ 7-0 win over West Ham on Thursday in the League Cup semifinal. Meanwhile, rarely used summer signing Katerina Svitkova posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown.

Should the Blues get by last year’s Champions League winners, we’d face the winner of Barcelona vs. AS Roma, which is heavily presumed to be Barcelona, the 2021 Champions League winners and last year’s runners-up.

Basically, if Chelsea and Emma Hayes are going to achieve our goal of lifting the UWCL trophy, we will have to do it on the highest difficulty setting.

UWCL Schedule

March 25

Lyon vs. Chelsea, 1:45pm ET

Parc Olympique Lyonnais

March 30

Chelsea vs. Lyon, 3pm ET

Stamford Bridge