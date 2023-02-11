 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea FCW to face Lyon in quarterfinals

The football gods have not smiled kindly

By André Carlisle
/ new
Chelsea Women vs Olympic Lyonnais: 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The UEFA Women’s Champions League Draw happened yesterday, Friday, February 10. Due to math and coefficients and some other stuff that’s not fun to type, Chelsea could only face Bayern Munich, Lyon or AS Roma. This being Roma’s first time being in the Champions League, they were seen as the preferred draw for most.

And then, the draw happened...

Chelsea were drawn against the defending champions, Lyon. While Lyon do have a brutal 5-1 loss to Arsenal in this year’s Champions League campaign, they’ve also suffered a lot of injuries — and are getting healthier. Star attacking midfielder Catarina Macario has recently started light training after tearing her ACL in early June. And that’s not all: the Champions League’s all-time leading scorer, Ada Hederberg, is also lacing up her boots again after an injury.

Whereas Lyon could soon welcome back some star players, Chelsea are nervously awaiting news on Fran Kirby’s knee. Kirby was subbed off before half in the Blues’ 7-0 win over West Ham on Thursday in the League Cup semifinal. Meanwhile, rarely used summer signing Katerina Svitkova posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown.

Should the Blues get by last year’s Champions League winners, we’d face the winner of Barcelona vs. AS Roma, which is heavily presumed to be Barcelona, the 2021 Champions League winners and last year’s runners-up.

Basically, if Chelsea and Emma Hayes are going to achieve our goal of lifting the UWCL trophy, we will have to do it on the highest difficulty setting.

UWCL Schedule

March 25
Lyon vs. Chelsea, 1:45pm ET
Parc Olympique Lyonnais

March 30
Chelsea vs. Lyon, 3pm ET
Stamford Bridge

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History