Gemma Davison returns to Chelsea in a coaching capacity

Eagle-eyed observers have noticed that Chelsea had updated the coaching section of the women’s team page on the official website, and among the names profiled is one Gemma Davison, former Chelsea winger (2015-18) and 2015 Double-winner!

Davison was last seen playing for Watford last season, but evidently she’s decided to call time on her playing career now, at age 36. She broke through at Arsenal back in the mid-aughties, where a certain Emma Hayes was an assistant at the time, then also played for Hayes for a season at Chicago Red Stars as well.

Welcome back, Gemma!

While not specifically stated, Davison seems to be the replacement for assistant coach Tanya Oxtoby, who left Chelsea in August to take up the head coaching position at the Northern Ireland women’s national football team. Oxtoby had joined us in 2021, having previously been the head coach at Bristol City WFC.

Meanwhile, as also confirmed by the official website, Chelsea have appointed a full-time performance analyst for the women’s team, with Bart Caubergh named as “Head of Performance”. Caubergh has worked a consultant in the industry for the past 15 years, including on a couple occasions with Chelsea before as well.