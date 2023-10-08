It took Chelsea 96 minutes to finally break through against Manchester City, who had been playing with ten since the 38th minute and nine players since the 81st. And in fact, they were down to just eight on this play with one of their defenders receiving treatment on the touchline.
So it’s been a weird game, with some rather strange refereeing, but Guro doesn’t care about any of that.
Goal... 1-1— Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) October 8, 2023
Guro Reiten#CFCW pic.twitter.com/8GPQhEwxhj
