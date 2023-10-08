 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Guro Reiten finally breaks Manchester City’s resistance for Chelsea’s late equalizer

1-1!

By David Pasztor
Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Barclays Womens Super League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It took Chelsea 96 minutes to finally break through against Manchester City, who had been playing with ten since the 38th minute and nine players since the 81st. And in fact, they were down to just eight on this play with one of their defenders receiving treatment on the touchline.

So it’s been a weird game, with some rather strange refereeing, but Guro doesn’t care about any of that.

