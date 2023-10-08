Manchester City WFC 1-1 Chelsea FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction

Chelsea have squandered a golden opportunity to collect three points away to Manchester City, despite enjoying a numerical advantage for much of the game ... though we did at least belatedly scrape a late equalizer thankfully.

A most card-happy referee made herself the star attraction of the afternoon by handing out yellows for anything even remotely resembling a foul, not to mention dissent and even time-wasting. It was the latter two infractions in fact that got Alex Greenwood sent off in the 38th minute. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a player given their second yellow for time-wasting in the first half of any game!

Chelsea were behind 1-0 by then, with Chloe Kelly beating Zećira Mušović in the 7th minute on a slightly deflected long shot as the home side enjoyed a bright opening quarter of an hour.

Chelsea threatened the City goal just once despite generating double-digit shots in the first half alone, but 19-year-old Khiara Keating made an excellent stop on Sophie Ingle’s stooping header on a corner.

The second-half was all one-way traffic, with City going down to nine in the 81st minute when Lauren Hemp also collected her second yellow. But Chelsea were largely inert until Guro Reiten was able to scramble home an equalizer in the 6th minute of eight minutes of added-on time at the end.

That led to a frantic closing few minutes, with Sam Kerr hitting the post — Chelsea’s third woodwork of the night — but a winner would elude us.

1-1.

Carefree.