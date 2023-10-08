Manchester City WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

It’s an early season WSL title-race six-pointer, with both Chelsea and Manchester City looking to build on victories in last weekend’s opening round of the new season. Of course, it’s far too early for this game to be any of sort of a title-decider, but the winners will set the tone of the race for the next few weeks.

Accordingly, Emma Hayes has rolled out all the big guns, though Sam Kerr is only on the bench. Erin Cuthbert and Ashley Lawrence come in,

Here we go!

Manchester City starting lineup:

Keating | Aleixandri, Greenwood (C), Fowler, Kelly, Hemp, Angeldahl, Morgan, Roord, Hasegawa, Kennedy

Substitutes from: MacIver, Houghton, Coombs, Castellanos, Park, Casparij, Shaw, Mace, Blakstad

Chelsea starting XI:

Mušović | Fishel, Bright (c), Ingle, Carter, James, Reiten, Lawrence, Fleming, Charles, Cuthbert

Substitutes from: Berger, Nüsken, Leupolz, Kirby, Perisset, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Kerr, Čanković

Date / Time: Sunday, October 8, 2023, 12.30 BST; 7:30am EDT; 5pm IST

Venue: Joie Stadium, Manchester, England

On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (USA); none (India); NTA Sports 24, SuperSport OTT 7 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); Paramount+ (USA); none (India); none (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!