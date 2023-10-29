Western Australia State Football Centre renamed in honor of Sam Kerr

It’s not often that a sports personality gets something (that’s not part of their business ro brand, obviously) named in their honor while they are still active in the sport of their choosing.

But Sam Kerr is an absolute living legend of the game, and to illustrate that status perfectly, here come the state of Western Australia (WA) naming their brand new football center of excellence after the Chelsea and Australia striker.

Now known as the “Sam Kerr Football Centre”, the facility was built as part of the infrastructure improvements made for the 2023 Women’s World Cup over the summer, with five national teams using it as their training base. It will now be “home to the next generation of WA football players, supporting the development of the sport from grassroots to high-performance teams.”

“Sam Kerr is a global football superstar and truly a sporting icon — she’s an incredible role model for Western Australians and I can’t think of a better name for our new home of grassroots football and high performance. “We want the next generation of football stars to play and train at this centre and think about their own sporting dreams. “In naming our new world-class facility after Sam, my Government hopes that her contribution to football and impressive legacy will continue to inspire our future Matildas and Socceroos and help grow the game locally.” -Roger Cook, Premier of Western Australia; source: WA.gov

So that’s pretty cool!