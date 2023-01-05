Chelsea FC Women made several big and impactful signings in the summer, including defender Kadeisha Buchanan and midfielder Jelena Čanković, and we nearly rounded that spree off with Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain Féminine.

But while PSG stood firm back then, we have not changed our minds. According to ata football, we are ready to make good on our interest and are ready to break the bank (relatively speaking) for the 25-year-old as she enters the last 18 months of her contract.

Reports in summer claimed Chelsea were willing to offer €500k, which would’ve been a world record fee, beating Keira Walsh’s €470k transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona. The report now claims that a similar fee would likely be on offer, despite Geyoro’s contract situation and her being seemingly entirely unwilling to renew it. Still, compared to the investments made on the men’s side, this is nothing.

Let’s hope we’re more successful now in completing this deal!