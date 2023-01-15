Nearly one month has passed since Chelsea Women’s last match, a resounding 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Women’s Champions League to clinch a first-place finish in their group. They return to the pitch today in the Women’s Super League with yet another big challenge, Arsenal Women, with three points — although with a game in hand — separating us from the Gunners at the top of the league table.

A packed Emirates awaits us, and hopefully this time Chelsea will prevail.

Arsenal starting eleven:

Zinsberger | Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Walti, Little (c), Maanum, Hurtig, Foord, Blackstenius

Substitutes from: D’Angelo, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, McCabe, Maritz, Pelova, Kuhl, Iwabuchi, Queiroz

Chelsea starting eleven (3-4-3?):

Musovic | Bright, Buchanan, Eriksson (c) | Reiten, Cuthbert, Ingle, Charles | James, Kerr, Fleming

Substitutes from: Berger, Carter, Svitkova, Kirby, Perisset, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Abdullina, Cankovic

Date / Time: Sunday, January 15, 12.00 BST; 7:00am EST; 5:30pm IST

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, UK

On TV: CBS Sports Network (US); Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK) elsewhere

Let’s do this!