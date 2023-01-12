The shortlists for the 2022 edition of the forever awkwardly named The Best FIFA Football Awards are out today, and while Chelsea have (unsurprisingly) a grand total of zero nominations on the men’s side, we are well represented on the women’s side, with four nominees across three different awards.

Of course, it all starts with the manager, with Emma Hayes earning a nomination, as usual. She won this award last year (when Chelsea made a clean sweep of ‘The Best’ coaching awards) and finished third in the voting the year prior. The other nominees include Sonia Bompastor (who restored Lyon’s dominance in France and Europe), and various national team coaches like Bev Priestman (Canada), Pia Sundhage (Brazil), Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany), and Sarina Wiegman (England).

On the players’ side, we have both Sam Kerr (who finished second to Alexia Putellas last year) and Jessie Fleming earning nominations for ‘The Best FIFA Women’s Player’ and Ann-Katrin Berger (who finished third last year) earning a nomination for ‘The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper’ award. There are 14 and 6 nominees in total for those awards, respectively, and you can help our world class Blues by voting “via the FIFA+ app”, whatever that may be. Voting is open until February 3.