 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Emma Hayes, Sam Kerr, Jessie Fleming, Ann-Katrin Berger nominated for 2022 FIFA The Best awards

Congrats, all!

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The shortlists for the 2022 edition of the forever awkwardly named The Best FIFA Football Awards are out today, and while Chelsea have (unsurprisingly) a grand total of zero nominations on the men’s side, we are well represented on the women’s side, with four nominees across three different awards.

Of course, it all starts with the manager, with Emma Hayes earning a nomination, as usual. She won this award last year (when Chelsea made a clean sweep of ‘The Best’ coaching awards) and finished third in the voting the year prior. The other nominees include Sonia Bompastor (who restored Lyon’s dominance in France and Europe), and various national team coaches like Bev Priestman (Canada), Pia Sundhage (Brazil), Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany), and Sarina Wiegman (England).

On the players’ side, we have both Sam Kerr (who finished second to Alexia Putellas last year) and Jessie Fleming earning nominations for ‘The Best FIFA Women’s Player’ and Ann-Katrin Berger (who finished third last year) earning a nomination for ‘The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper’ award. There are 14 and 6 nominees in total for those awards, respectively, and you can help our world class Blues by voting “via the FIFA+ app”, whatever that may be. Voting is open until February 3.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History