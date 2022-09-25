Both Chelsea and Manchester City are in the unenviable position of needing to bounce back from opening day losses. There are too many games to play to definitively state that a loss would end any potential title challenge, but Chelsea needed until the last day of the season to recover the three points lost to Arsenal in last year’s home opener — a six-point gap could be a serious obstacle.

This is, however, the first meeting of the presumed “Big 3”. Taking points off a direct rival is always crucial, a sensation surely heightened by the prospect of also throwing the first mound of dirt on one’s title chances.

It’s annoying that we’re in this position so early in the season, but we are, and three points is the only remedy.

Date / Time: Sunday, September 25, 16.00 BST; 11am EDT; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

Referee: Abi Byrne

Forecast: 62°F/17°C; Mostly cloudy

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere

3 things to watch