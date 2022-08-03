Chelsea FC Women have made some great signings already this summer, adding both veteran talent to improve the squad now, and a young prospect who has everything it takes to become a star in a few seasons (or sooner). But Emma Hayes & Co. aren’t done yet, as according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the Blues will sign winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd this week.

Kaneryd’s contract with BK Häcken expired on July 1st, which has attracted an array of top clubs for her signature, including Chelsea. The 25-year-old has been looking to move abroad from Sweden and test her skills against the very best in the game.

The Sweden international made her senior professional debut at 17 for Tyresö FF, before spending time Älta IF and Djurgårdens IF, where she made her real breakthrough in 2016. After two seasons there, she was recruited by FC Rosengård, helping them win their 11th Damallsvenskan title in 2019.

With fewer opportunities to feature in the following season, Kaneryd took her talents to BK Häcken, where had made 37 league appearances, scoring 9 goals, while adding 20 caps for the national team including 5 (2 starts) at the Women’s Euros last month.