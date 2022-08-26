Official: Chelsea FC Women sign Jelena Čanković from Rosengård

Chelsea continue to make waves in the transfer market, and our latest arrival is midfielder Jelena Čanković from Rosengård. Arsenal also tried to get her, but she chose well, signing a three-year deal with the Blues.

The 26-year-old Serbia international is seen as a “top talent” by manager Emma Hayes, and that’s all the scouting we really need.

“Jelena is a top talent who has been developing really, really well in Sweden. We’ve been monitoring her for some time and we’re absolutely delighted she chose us. I think her creativity in the midfield is something that will add to our team. She’s really switched on and I think she’s going to be a wonderful addition.” -Emma Hayes; source: Chelsea FC

Čanković has won the league that she’s played in just about every years as a professional, be that in Serbia, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, or Norway, and we can only hope that continues in England as well.

“I am really excited to join Chelsea and it feels great to be able to play in a team with such a winning culture and great players. I am looking forward to seeing the fans and playing in front of them.” -Jelena Čanković; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Jelena, let’s keep winning all the things!