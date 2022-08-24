Ann-Katrin Berger out indefinitely after recurrence of thyroid cancer

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger revealed the shocking news yesterday with a statement released on social media, that her thyroid cancer has returned. The 31-year-old had beaten this thing once already, four years ago, but cancer is the worst and it’s now back.
Berger was at Birmingham City when she was first diagnosed, but was back to playing in a little over two months after surgery and treatment on her way to being named in the WSL PFA Team of the Year. She would go on to join Chelsea the following year, and she’s been the first-choice between the sticks ever since. Zećira Mušović will need to step up and deputize for the foreseeable future.
We can only send our best wishes for an equally quick and even more effective recovery as four years ago. Get well soon, AKB!
“I wanted to update fans directly that unfortunately, after four years of living cancer-free, there has been a recurrence detected in my thyroid.
“I’ve said before that as a sportsperson you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and that’s something I will continue to do and I hope by sharing my journey, I can help others that find themselves in a similar situation.
“I am working closely with my club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week. I remain positive that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I’m looking forward to returning to the pitch and seeing you all at Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge.”
-Ann-Katrin Berger; source: Instagram
Official Statement pic.twitter.com/o6Hg4mijX0— Ann-Katrin Berger (@berger_ann) August 23, 2022
