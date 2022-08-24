Official: Guro Reiten signs new Chelsea contract

After her best season in Chelsea Blue yet, Guro Reiten has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, good through 2025.

The 28-year-old Norway international has become an increasingly important part of Emma Hayes’ squad over the past three years, and should continue to play a key role even a summer that’s seen several significant signings arrive at the club.

Reiten’s contract follows new deals for Millie Bright and Niamh Charles, while academy youngster Jorja Fox recently also signed an extension (before going out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion).

Nominally a winger but also having developed into an excellent wing-back, Reiten has won the domestic league in which she’s been playing in each of the last six seasons (all three with Chelsea and all three with LSK Kvinner in Norway before then), adding two Women’s FA Cups and two WSL Cups to the cabinet as well. She was named into the WSL PFA Team of the Year last season.

Congrats, Guro; let’s keep winning all the things!