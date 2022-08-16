Not satisfied with acquiring just Kadeisha Buchanan, Ève Périsset, Lucy Watson (who’s already out on loan with Charlton Athletic), Kateřina Svitková and Johanna Kaneryd this summer, Chelsea are apparently still in the market for new signings to add to Emma Hayes’ squad.

While there have been multiple rumors that haven’t gone beyond some tweets and random unverified chatter, Chelsea’s interest and bid for France and PSG midfielder Grace Geyoro seems very real. And it’s not just any old bid either.

The reported fee offered to PSG for Geyoro is €500,000 — a figure that would double the then-record fee Chelsea shelled out for Pernille Harder in 2020.

According to L'ÉQUIPE Chelsea have madee a 'rare' bid in order to secure the signature of PSG's MIDFIELDER and French national team player Grace Geyoro. https://t.co/EJl9zfv9sG — Mia Eriksson (@mia_eriksson) August 15, 2022

One of the surprises in this summer’s Women’s EUROS was France’s 5-1 dismantling of Italy in the first round, and Geyoro was central to the damage done. Deployed as a box-crashing free No.8, Geyoro torched the Italians with a hat trick in her 66 minutes of action.

For PSG, the 25-year-old’s roles have fluctuated. She has operated as both a central and a defensive midfielder, starting 28 of the 29 domestic and Champions League matches in which she was available, and also served as captain in each start. Given her apparent importance and the PSG money-printing machine, it’s hard to envision Chelsea securing Geyoro’s services this window.

However, Grace herself could still play a role. There are reports she’s intrigued by London and the Chelsea project. It’d be hard for any player tapped on the shoulder by Chelsea this summer to ignore the blues’ ambition through recruitment. Adding Geyoro to Chelsea’s midfield wouldn’t just be a statement to the WSL, but to our Champions League opponents as well.