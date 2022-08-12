Sam Kerr, Millie Bright nominated for 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or

Two Chelsea players are among the twenty (20!) nominees for the fourth edition of the Women’s Ballon d’Or, earning some well deserved recognition for their individual and collective successes over the past twelve months — with the emphasis on individual performance (or at least that’s the intention) over the course of last season, inclusive of 2022 summer tournaments (rather than calendar years, these days).

Sam Kerr, who scored all the goals and practically won every award in England and the Women’s Super League has made a habit of this, and has been nominated every time they had this award (skipping 2020 due to the pandemic). She finished third last year, behind eventual winner Alexia Putellas and runner-up Jennifer Hermoso, who’s not nominated this year.

Millie Bright meanwhile earns her first ever nomination after playing a key role for both Chelsea and European Champions England this summer.

Congrats to both!

The full list of nominees include: