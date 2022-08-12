Right after signing Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to improve an already world-class attacking unit, Chelsea are set to add even more talent to the squad by signing yet another player from the Damallsvenskan. According to a report from Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Chelsea have beaten Arsenal to the signing of FC Rosengård midfielder Jelena Čanković.

Both the Blues and the Gunners activated Čanković’s release clause, whose contract was set to expire in 2025. But the Serbia international chose well, and is set to sign a three-year contract on her arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old spent her entire youth years with FK Perspektiva in her home country, before turning pro with Spartak Subotica in 2011. She would go on to help start their domination of the Serbian Women’s Super League, aiding their cause with 35 goals in 50 matches over three league-winning seasons, including Doubles in 2012 and 2013.

Her success and skills attracted the interest of Barcelona, who signed her in August 2013. She won the Spanish Primera División before returning to Subotica in 2014, and then moving to Hungary the next year by joining Ferencváros. She was chosen Player of the Year in her debut season at the Hungarian club, then moved to Swedish club Växjö in 2017.

Čanković has been at Rosengård since 2019, helping them win the Damallsvenskan in her debut season and also last year. We certainly hope a serial winner like her can keep us going on just such a path as well!