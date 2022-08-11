Official: Millie Bright signs new Chelsea contract

Great news in the land of Chelsea FC Women, with the club confirming that Millie Bright has signed a new three-year contract, through 2025!

Bright, who will turn 29 in a couple weeks, is already a club (and England) legend, and will only continue to add to that as she completes a full decade with us after joining in December 2014. No player has been with the women’s team longer, nor has won more trophies.

“We are absolutely delighted that Millie has signed a new contract. “Millie remains our longest serving player and her time with us has been key to our success. The way that she leads on and off the pitch is second to none and we are proud of how far she has come and all her achievements, including her most recent win at the Euro’s which was a very proud moment for the club.” -Paul Green, GM; source: Chelsea FC

Congrats, Millie! Let’s keep winning all the things!