Official: Chelsea sign versatile midfielder, wing-back Kateřina Svitková

Can’t stop won’t stop: Chelsea FC Women are back with yet another, and even better, and perhaps another defensive signing.

The Blues have already brought in one of the best young center backs in the world in Kadeisha Buchanan plus strong and experienced right sided defender Ève Périsset. Now, we’ve announced the signing of Kateřina Svitková!

'It's my dream. My dream's come true.' @Svitkova10 is a Blue! pic.twitter.com/bNdWrI8h9d — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 5, 2022

The 26-year-old Svitková played the last two season in the WSL with West Ham. In her debut season, 2020-21, West Ham had no idea what to do with her, and as such she played center mid, defensive mid, attacking mid, forward, winger, and wingback. Last season however, Svitková had a much more set position and, surprise surprise, it was left wing-back. Of her seventeen league starts, she played right wing-back twice early in the season but took over the left side for the rest of their campaign.

Adding to the intrigue is that of West Ham’s twenty-one league goals, Svitková was responsible for six, scoring two and assisting four. Though naturally right footed, she is equally comfortable with her left, and was West Ham’s preferred corner taker from either side. She’s also comfortable cutting into midfield areas and sliding the ball to open players as the defense reacts.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves though, Svitková is an interesting talent whom Emma Hayes could use in a number of ways. However, if we are to stick to a back-3, there are few better under-the-radar candidates to step in at wingback than the Czech Republic international.

“Katerina has developed really well over the past two years at West Ham. We’ve been watching her for some time and knew she’d offer the team a lot of quality in midfield and also wing-back too. She’s really versatile and extremely driven and has a real love for Chelsea. “She is the profile we have been looking for and a person who I know will give everything to the shirt when she arrives at the club later this summer.” -Emma Hayes; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome to Chelsea, Katerina!