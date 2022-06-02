Among all the end of season awards, big and small, the ones that carry perhaps the most weight are the ones decided by the players themselves — i.e. the PFA awards. A jury of their peers, if you will, ruling on their performances from the season that’s been.

This year, that bit of extra meaningful recognition has been bestowed upon five Chelsea players, two from the men’s team and three from the women’s.

Among the men, we have both Reece James and loanee Conor Gallagher nominated for the Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year, while another James sibling, Lauren earns a nomination for Women’s PFA Young Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are on the shortlist for Women’s PFA Player of the Year, with Kerr surely the shoo-in winner.

Since this is the players’ award, there is no link to vote.

Congrats to all!