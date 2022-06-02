 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reece and Lauren James, Conor Gallagher, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder all nominated for PFA awards

Game recognize game!

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Among all the end of season awards, big and small, the ones that carry perhaps the most weight are the ones decided by the players themselves — i.e. the PFA awards. A jury of their peers, if you will, ruling on their performances from the season that’s been.

This year, that bit of extra meaningful recognition has been bestowed upon five Chelsea players, two from the men’s team and three from the women’s.

Among the men, we have both Reece James and loanee Conor Gallagher nominated for the Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year, while another James sibling, Lauren earns a nomination for Women’s PFA Young Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are on the shortlist for Women’s PFA Player of the Year, with Kerr surely the shoo-in winner.

Congrats to all!

