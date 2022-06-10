Sam Kerr’s fantabulous season continues to be recognized with a slew of individual awards, to go along with yet another Double-winning season collectively (league and FA Cup).

Kerr, who averaged a goal-per-game for the season (20 in 20 in the league, 29 in 30 in all competitions), has already collected an a player of the year award from the league (WSL), the club (Chelsea), the writers (FWA), the fans (PFA Fans’), and the community (London Football Awards), and now she’s been named Player of the Year by her peers as well. The 28-year-old received the PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award last night to complete the set.

Amazing!

Kerr’s also one of four Chelsea players in the PFA WSL Team of the Year, alongside goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defender Millie Bright, and winger/wing-back Guro Reiten.

On the men’s side, Antonio Rüdiger overcomes the Chelsea stigma to earn a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Congrats, all!