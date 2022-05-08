THREE IN A ROW!

Just in case there was any doubt, Chelsea FC Women are the best in the land. Not quite best in Europe — close but not yet — but the best in this land.

Champions of England!

Three Women’s Super League titles in a row. Four of the last five. Domination. Dynasty.

You might think winning gets old, but it only gets better, only more special. The league’s only getting tougher. And this one’s quite special indeed.

Chelsea lost to Arsenal in controversial fashion on the very first day of the season. A blip in December, a shocking 1-0 defeat to Reading sandwiched by our early exit from the Champions League, made things tougher. But Chelsea finished the season on a nine-match winning run, including Sunday’s 4-2 triumph at Kingsmeadow over Manchester United, featuring a three-goal second-half comeback, including two from FWA Player of the Year, Sam Kerr.

Afterwards, Emma Hayes paid tribute to her team, to her mentality warriors.

“The best title. Amazing for Drew, Ji, Jonna that they can sign off as champions. Amazing character from the whole group second half, impact from the bench like it’s been all year, [and] the crowd drove us on in the second half when we absolutely needed it.” “We were so tight in the first half. We were back-footed, we were struggling in possession, people didn’t want the ball — I thought we played with fear. Second half we played to win. I have to credit the whole dressing room from switching that mentality. We knew we had something to lose. But once we played like we had something to win [...] that was the difference. “We’re just amazing.” -Emma Hayes; source: Chelsea TV

Amazing, indeed!