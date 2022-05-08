Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester United WFC, WSL: Preview, team news, how to watch

And here. We. Go.

This is it, the final WSL matchday and Chelsea sit atop the table by one point over Arsenal. That’s right, the league title is coming down to the final day. Chelsea and Arsenal both kick-off at the same time, with the Blues hosting Manchester United and the Gunners facing West Ham away.

It’s simple for Chelsea, win and lift the league trophy — again. The 2021-22 WSL title would be our third consecutive league title, and fourth in the last five. Draw, and pray Arsenal draw. Lose, and pray Arsenal lose. Any shifting of points also shifts the title from West London to north.

Regular season matches rarely emulate finals. But this is a final. The final. The culmination of a 22-match season, all coming down to one last ninety minutes. Win, and win it all. Come on, Chelsea!

Date / Time: Sunday, May 8, 12.00 BST; 7:00am EDT; 4:30pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

Forecast: Light clouds; 61°F/16°C

How to watch: Sky Sports Football (UK); CNBC, NBCsports.com (USA); Star+ (Brazil); The FA Player (most other int’l markets)

Chelsea team news: For the first time in a long time, Emma Hayes doesn’t have a CVS receipt-sized injury report. Only Fran Kirby is unavailable for selection.

Hayes narrowly got away with a bit of rotation against Birmingham City, and now it’s the proverbial all hands on deck, which I guess would be all boots on the pitch?

Anyway, let’s do this.

Manchester United team news: United are equally as healthy heading into this match. And while they may not have a title on the line, there is still a glimmer of hope that they can achieve Champions League qualification. They sit two points being city rivals Manchester City, who play Reading away.

Though we (extremely unfortunately) know how difficult Reading away can be, City losing would still be an unlikely outcome. Still, United have to believe, and Chelsea must be prepared to meet that level of desperation.

Previously: A 3-1 win in the FA Cup with Chelsea scoring with each of our shots on target. The best of those came from this bit of pure villainy from Pernille Harder.