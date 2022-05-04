Official: Drew Spence to leave Chelsea at the end of the season

Drew Spence is a Blue, through and through.

She’s been with Chelsea since joining as a 16-year-old in 2008, well before we began turning dreams into reality, and collecting silverware for fun. Over thirteen years later, as our longest-serving player, she’s racked up 238 appearances (the club record), 50 goals, and has played a role in every single one of the 11 major trophies won by the club in women’s football.

This journey will unfortunately come to an end in a few weeks, as Spence, now 29, will be leaving Chelsea at the end of this season. She joins fellow legend Ji So-yun in leaving this summer.

Those 11 major trophies (thus far) include 5 league titles, 3 FA Cup trophies, 2 League Cups and a Community Shield as well. Although Spence’s minutes have decreased in recent years, she’s continued to make an impact every time she played. Her 50th goal for the club, our second in a 5-0 win against Birmingham City to secure an FA Cup semifinal spot, was a good reminder of that.

Spence’s rise to legendary status has mirrored the club’s growth during that time, and that makes her a special player indeed.

“Drew has epitomised everything that we have been about in my tenure. She’s watched the club grow from amateur to one of the top teams in Europe and she’s been instrumental in that journey. “I’ve watched Drew grow from a young player and blossomed as a senior pro. I’m excited for her next steps, she’s fully deserving of everything she’s achieved and again she will join a group of legends for what she has done at this football club and I know everyone here will really miss her.” -Emma Hayes; source: Chelsea FC

We can add two more trophies to the record before Spence leaves, by beating Manchester United on Sunday to win yet another Women’s Super League title, and by beating Manchester City at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup in a couple weeks.

It would be a most fitting way to end this amazing journey with a True Blue.