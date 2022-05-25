Chelsea sweep Women’s Super League end of season awards

Chelsea FC Women won yet another domestic Double, our third successive and fourth in the last five seasons (one of which was a quadruple, in fact), overcoming all the distractions around the club and all the various hurdles posed by injuries, illnesses, and invasions to lift the Women’s Super League and FA Cup trophies.

Manager Emma Hayes has called it her best team yet in her decade in charge, but it’s her leadership and management that enables it all. And so, she’s been rightly recognised as the WSL Manager of the Year for the third consecutive year.

2019/20

2020/21

2021/22



Three consecutive league titles and three consecutive @BarclaysFAWSL Manager of the Season awards for Emma Hayes! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 25, 2022

One of those hurdles to overcome were the injuries to Fran Kirby, which sidelined her for most of the season. But that did not stop Sam Kerr, the other half of “Kerrby”, who took matters into her own hands, with another supremely prolific goalscoring season: 20 in 20 games, with four assists to boot (and 29 in 30 in all competitions).

Kerr has already won the the Football Writers’ (FWA) and Chelsea Player of the Season awards, and now she adds the WSL’s version to that collection as well!

appearances

goals



Our . is the 2021/22 @BarclaysFAWSL Player of the Season! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 25, 2022

And Sam Kerr also completes Chelsea’s clean sweep of these awards, as her amazing strike against Manchester United in the last match of the WSL season, chesting down Guro Reiten’s pass and volleying it over goalkeeper Mary Earps to complete our 4-2 comeback win and confirm the league title, has been named WSL Goal of the Season.

Congrats!