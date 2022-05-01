Birmingham City WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Preview, team news, how to watch

Just two league games remain, and Chelsea, who picked up maximum points from two games against Spurs over the course of four days, lead Arsenal in the title race by four points, with the Gunners having a game in hand. If we win out, the title is ours.

First up, Birmingham City.

While they wallow at the bottom of the table, they have taken points off Arsenal, which is one of the reasons we’re top now. Birmingham also have the added incentive of still having a mathematical chance of not being relegated. A shock three points over Chelsea would put them just one point behind Leicester City.

None of that is any of our business; we have a title to win.

Date / Time: Sunday, May 1, 18.45 BST; 1:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST

Venue: St. Andrews, Birmingham, UK

Forecast: Light clouds; 54°F/12°C

How to watch: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBCsports.com (USA); The FA Player (most other int’l markets)

Birmingham City team news: Birmingham found a recent spark with their 3-5-2 formation, which has seen them pick up half their points total for the season in their past two league matches. They’ve also done so by being strategic defensively and knowingly how to position themselves without the ball. In their shock win over Brighton, they had just 32% of the possession and over two-hundred fewer passes.

Chelsea team news: Both Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson were in the starting XI in the second match versus Spurs. Eriksson played all 90 while Harder went 75 (after producing some unreal magic and an assist to Sam Kerr).

However, the best news is a post form Fran Kirby that read, “I’m coming” and accompanied by a photo of her at the training ground. Hopefully this means that she may yet return to play this season after her mysterious struggles with fatigue, or at the very least rejoin the team in training. Regardless, it’s a massive boost!

Previously: A late March meeting in the FA Cup that went 5-0 Chelsea’s way. Bartender, another!