Left back Jonna Andersson to leave Chelsea FCW at the end of the season

Jonna Andersson will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season upon the expiration of her contract and return to Sweden, where she will join Hammarby in the Swedish top flight.

Andersson joined Chelsea midway through the 2017-18 season from Linköpings FC, and in the four and a half years since, has won 3 WSL titles, 2 Conti Cups and an FA Cup as well. With Chelsea still in the running for a league and cup double this season, there’s plenty more to be done in her last few weeks at the club.

Her departure will leave the club short of left back options heading into next season. While highly promising Alsu Abdullina was signed in January with this position in mind, she has since played more minutes everywhere else but at left back. We are probably looking to actively recruit fullbacks in the summer.

'I’m so excited for the last weeks and the last games with Chelsea.



'I'm so excited for the last weeks and the last games with Chelsea.

There's still two titles to fight for and I want to end this season on top.' - Jonna Andersson

Andersson’s time at Chelsea has been winding down over the past year, after falling out of favor during last season’s Champions League run and playing just a backup role at left wing-back. But she’s been a true professional and has continued to contribute to the team whenever called upon.

Speaking to club media, Andersson said that she was looking forward to the challenge of winning trophies in her final weeks at Chelsea. Hopefully we will indeed get to celebrate together a couple more times, before she goes on to further success with her new club.