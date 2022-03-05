Chelsea WFC 1-3 Manchester City WFC, Conti Cup Final: Post-match reaction

Chelsea, looking for a third successive League Cup trophy, began this final very well, with Harder especially dangerous, but multiple good chances went begging.

After those opening 15-20 minutes, City grew into the game as well. But after handball shouts and either end went ignored, Chelsea were still able to grab the lead, thanks to some opportunistic work from Sam Kerr, who took advantage of a rare misplay by City goalkeeper Roebuck, who was otherwise outstanding.

But after the break, it was all City all of the time, and Chelsea faded rather quickly, surprisingly, and drastically. The equalizer came not five minutes in, with a second following just about another five minutes later. By minute 70, City were ahead 3-1 and only several good saves from Berger prevented the game from getting out of hand even more.

Not our day.

Carefree.