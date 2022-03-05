What’s better than one Chelsea game on a Saturday? TWO CHELSEA GAMES ON A SATURDAY! And this one’s got a trophy on the line, too, with Chelsea looking to win a third successive League Cup (i.e. Conti Cup).

Emma Hayes isn’t messing about with her starting lineup, as one would expect. However, we are without Fran Kirby (unwell) and Jessie Fleming (positive test).

Fran Kirby is unwell and Jessie Fleming has had a positive Covid-19 test, which is why the Chelsea pair are missing from today's Conti Cup final. — Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) March 5, 2022

Here we go!

Chelsea WFC starting XI:

Berger | Nouwen, Bright (c), Ingle, Carter, Ji, Reiten, Kerr, Charles, Harder, Andersson

Substitutes from: Musovic, England, Eriksson, Mjelde, James, Spence, Abdullina

Manchester City WFC starting XI:

Roebuck | Stokes, Greenwood, Stanway, Raso, Hemp, White (c), Weir, Bronze, Walsh, Kennedy

Substitutes from: Keating, Coombs, Beckie, Angeldahl, Park, Shaw, Blakstad

Date / Time: Saturday, March 4, 2022, 17.15 GMT; 12:15pm EST; 10:45pm IST

Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium, London, England

How to watch: BBC Two or BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland), The FA Player (most everywhere else)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!