Chelsea WFC vs. Manchester City WFC, Conti Cup Final: Live blog; highlights

FOR THE CUP!

By David Pasztor Updated
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women: FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

What’s better than one Chelsea game on a Saturday? TWO CHELSEA GAMES ON A SATURDAY! And this one’s got a trophy on the line, too, with Chelsea looking to win a third successive League Cup (i.e. Conti Cup).

Emma Hayes isn’t messing about with her starting lineup, as one would expect. However, we are without Fran Kirby (unwell) and Jessie Fleming (positive test).

Here we go!

Chelsea WFC starting XI:
Berger | Nouwen, Bright (c), Ingle, Carter, Ji, Reiten, Kerr, Charles, Harder, Andersson

Substitutes from: Musovic, England, Eriksson, Mjelde, James, Spence, Abdullina

Manchester City WFC starting XI:
Roebuck | Stokes, Greenwood, Stanway, Raso, Hemp, White (c), Weir, Bronze, Walsh, Kennedy

Substitutes from: Keating, Coombs, Beckie, Angeldahl, Park, Shaw, Blakstad

Date / Time: Saturday, March 4, 2022, 17.15 GMT; 12:15pm EST; 10:45pm IST
Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium, London, England
How to watch: BBC Two or BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland), The FA Player (most everywhere else)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

