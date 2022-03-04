Mendy, Gallagher, Kerr, Hayes receive honors at London Football Awards

Over the past decade or so, the London Football Awards have aimed to acknowledge the footballing achievements of players, coaches and clubs in the capital, with the funds raised from the awards ceremony itself supporting the Willow Foundation. Chelsea, as usual, came home with a number of awards after a remarkable year of sporting heights.

Best in the world Édouard Mendy claimed the the Goalkeeper of the Year honor, adding to his long list of achievements in the past 12 months, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as FIFA’s The Best individual recognition. Mendy is the second Chelsea player to receive the honor, following Thibaut Courtois in 2014-15.

Conor Gallager’s emergence at Crystal Palace this season has seen him bag the Men’s Young Player of Year award. Gallagher has scored eight goals and five assists this season already.

"The fans have been absolutely amazing - I've loved every minute"



Men's Young Player of the Year at the @TheLFAOfficial...#CPFC's Conor Gallagher



He tells @NickGodwinsport how much he's enjoyed the season at Selhurst so far - and reacts to the #FACup draw #LFA22 pic.twitter.com/vCUr6s0kQU — BBC Sport London (@BBCLondonSport) March 3, 2022

On the women’s side, Sam Kerr received the FA Women’s Super League Player of the Year award. Fran Kirby won in the same category last year. Kerr is enjoying another excellent campaign, having scored 18 goals in 22 appearances this season.

Finally, Emma Hayes collected the already announced Outstanding Contribution to London Football award, decided by an independent panel of judges. She joins Frank Lampard, John Terry, Arsène Wenger, Ian Wright, Glenn Hoddle, Les Ferdinand and Roy Hodgson in winning this prestigious award.

Big night for our Blues at the @TheLFAOfficial Awards.



Congratulations to @samkerr1 for scooping Women's Player of the Year and our boss @emmahayes1 for being honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to London Football Award! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 3, 2022

West Ham’s Declan Rice and David Moyes won the Premier League Player and Manager awards, respectively, with Tottenham’s Jessica Naz collecting the Women’s Young Player of the Year accolade.

The full list of nominees are (winners in bold):