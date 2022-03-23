Chelsea FCW vs. Tottenham FCW postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases

In case you needed your reminder that we are still in a pandemic via a late March WSL matchup between Chelsea and Tottenham, here you go.

Chelsea and The FA were notified of a number of positive cases within the Spurs camp and it’s been agreed that the match would be postponed.

We wish all Spurs players affected well and hope they have asymptomatic or mild cases and can make quick, full recoveries.

Our @BarclaysFAWSL fixture against Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in Spurs' squad set up.



A revised date for the match will be rearranged in due course. — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 23, 2022

This is now the second postponement of this fixture and it sets up an even more worrying scheduling conundrum. Chelsea are still scheduled to play Leicester on Sunday then Reading a week after that, after which many players will turn their attentions to World Cup qualifying. When the squad return from that international break, we have an FA Cup Final against Arsenal.

Chelsea are no longer in the Champions League so other midweek dates are still available, but it’s getting tight. After Leicester, Chelsea will have only have five league games remaining, two will be against Tottenham before Manchester United on the final matchday of the season.

Buckle up. Just not yet. Soon. Maybe?