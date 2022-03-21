Chelsea to face Arsenal in Women’s FA Cup semifinals

It was a double FA Cup joy weekend for Chelsea, with the men’s team advancing the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday and the women’s team doing the same on Sunday — and in greater style, even, breezing past Birmingham City to the tune of 5-0.

A much tougher test awaits however in the semifinals, with the Blues drawn against arch-rivals Arsenal. The match will again be played the same weekend as the men’s semifinal, April 16-17, so hopefully we can make it another weekend of double cup success. Unlike the men’s semifinal, this one will not take place at Wembley (only the final will), so Chelsea will have to secure the victory at Arsenal’s home park.

West Ham will play Manchester City in the other semifinal.

We will face Arsenal in the semi-final of the #WomensFACup! pic.twitter.com/D0SqdCiJAB — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 21, 2022

Earlier this season, the Gunners would surely have held the edge in this clash, having beaten Chelsea in the Community Shield, 2-1, and our first league match, 3-2. Since then however, we triumphed in (last year’s) FA Cup final, 3-0 (played in December after getting postponed due to COVID) and drew 0-0 in the return league encounter. In fact, Chelsea are now just two points behind Arsenal in the WSL table, with a game in hand.

Here’s to painting London Blue once more!