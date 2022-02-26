Chelsea advance to Women’s FA Cup quarterfinal with 7-0 win over Leicester City

It is rather unfortunate that this match was not televised — in the year of our Maker, twenty twenty two! — but Chelsea have demolished Leicester City this afternoon to the tune of 7-0 at Kingsmeadow in the Women’s FA Cup Round of 16.

Two goals each from Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr, plus strikes from Ji So-yun, Bethany England, and Aniek Nouwen, her first for the club, gave plenty to celebrate for the 2700 in attendance. Chelsea were up only two at the half, but then opened the floodgates to consign the visitors to their worst defeat in several years, since before they became a top flight team in the WSL.

Emma Hayes rolled out a full strength lineup for our first game in a fortnight, which thus serves as a perfect warmup for next Saturday’s League Cup final showdown against Manchester City, which will be held at Plough Lane in Wimbledon.

Hopefully we’ll get some highlights at least of today’s game at some point. Here’s the official website’s match report until then.