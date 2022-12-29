Official: Sophie Ingle signs 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea

Sophie Ingle may not be the flashiest player on the pitch, but the 31-year-old defensive midfielder and occasional center back has been one of the unsung heroes of Chelsea’s dominance over the years. And those key contributions have been rewarded today with a new contract, which extends her stay at the club to 2025.

Mostly known for breaking up play, on the ground or in the air, but also the occasional Puskás Award-worthy goal, Ingle has been ever-present since coming (back) to the club in 2018, making her 150th appearance earlier this year. She had a brief spell with the Blues in 2012-13 as well, before a detour to Bristol and then Liverpool. She also has over 100 international caps for Wales.

“I’m really delighted to sign for Chelsea again. I feel like this club is home away from home. I’ve settled in from the very first moment that I signed about five years ago. I’m really delighted to continue this journey with this amazing club.” -Sophie Ingle; source: Chelsea FC

Long may she reign!