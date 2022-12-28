Chelsea striker Bethany England has had limited opportunities since Sam Kerr’s arrival in 2020 from Chicago Red Stars — though she’s still managed 25 goals in 71 appearances during that time — and is now set to leave the club after seven years a Blue.

According to reports from the Daily Mail and Sky Sports, England’s set to join Tottenham on a £250k transfer when the January transfer window opens — a record for domestic transfers in the Women’s Super League, surpassing the £200k paid we paid to Manchester United last year to acquire Laurent James. Chelsea and Spurs don’t do business on the men’s side by rule, but those divisions evidently don’t apply in the women’s game.

EXCL: Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea striker Beth England. Move believed to be worth £250k, surpassing the previous record between two WSL clubs. England said goodbyes to Chelsea team-mates on Friday. More here:https://t.co/DU6NxenHCq — Kathryn Batte (@KathrynBatte) December 27, 2022

England joined Chelsea in 2016 from Doncaster Rovers and became a key player for us a couple years later, leading the team in scoring in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, the second of which saw us win the league (and we’ve yet to relinquish that title since).

Spurs will be hoping that England can help address their ailing attack that has managed just 11 league goals in 9 matches so far this season. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old will be looking to boost her own chances of being part of England’s 2023 Women’s World Cup squad in the summer.