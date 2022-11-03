In news that we missed over the past 24 hours, Chelsea midfielder, Olympic gold medalist, and Canada’s Player of the Year, Jessie Fleming has signed a new 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea, commiting her future to the club through the 2024-25 season. Her previous contract was set to expire in eight months.

Fleming originally signed with Chelsea in 2020 straight out of college in the USA, and has made 69 appearances for us since, while reaching a century already with Canada on the international stage where she had made her debut at just 15. And at still just 24 years of age, she’s still only getting better, and that’s certainly great news for us. She has seven appearances (five starts) so far this season

“I am so excited to be staying at Chelsea for the next few years! In Chelsea I have found a home away from home with an incredible group of staff and players. I will continue to give my very best to the club each and every day I am a blue.” -Jessie Fleming; source: Chelsea FC

