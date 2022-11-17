Most outstanding Chelsea FC Women footballer, midfielder, and overall wonderful personality-er Erin Cuthbert has signed a new long-term deal with the club, putting pen to paper on a 3.5-year contract through the end of the 2024-25 season. Cuthbert’s previous three-year deal was set to expire in the summer.

The fan-favorite once known mostly for scoring ridiculous long-range goals, has evolved her game into a more complete midfield force over the past couple years, which, combined with her tenacity and versatility, has made her an essential part of Emma Hayes’ star-laden squad. (Get well soon, Emma!) She played in every WSL and UWCL match last season, and is second in minutes played so far this season.

“I’m delighted, it’s been a long time coming, but I’m happy to finally get it over the line. This is my club and this is where I want to be. “The hard work is just beginning, it’s only a stepping stone in where I want to be. I’ve still got a lot to learn, I’ve still got a lot to give to this club. I know I’ve got more in my tank and that I can reach even bigger heights.” -Erin Cuthbert; source: Chelsea FC

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea as a teenager in 2017, having made her professional debut in her native Scotland at 15. Here’s to many more years, many more goals, many more laughs, many more trophies!