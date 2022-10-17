Sam Kerr finishes just third, again, in Ballon d’or Féminin voting

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr may have scored 20 goals in 20 WSL games last season, adding 9 more in 11 games in all other competitions, and winning just about every individual award available to her domestically while leading the Blues to a third consecutive league title and second consecutive domestic Double ... but in the eyes of the voters for the Ballon d’Or, she was still only good for third place, same as last year.

Then again, I suppose that’s not surprising since she practically did the same thing last year as well, but with an appearance in the Women’s Champions League final, too, and that still wasn’t enough.

As last year, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas was the recipient of the award: she becomes the first player to win the Ballon d’Or Féminin twice (meaning she’s won half the four total that have been awarded). Arsenal’s Beth Mead finished second this year, presumably more for her exploits at international level with England than anything to do with Arsenal.

But we all know who should’ve been the winner.

Congrats @samkerr1 making top 3 at tonight's Ballon d'Or ceremony. pic.twitter.com/6Yxrk5TXg2 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) October 17, 2022

Chelsea and England center back Millie Bright was also nominated; she finished 15th.

On the men’s side, Antonio Rüdiger finished tied for last (25th) in the voting, while Édouard Mendy got fourth in the Yashin Award, down two places from last year. Our old friend Thibaut Courtois nabbed that recognition this time around, and quite deservedly, just like Karim Benzema getting the main prize of the night.

Barcelona youngster Gavi was the recipient of the Kopa Trophy, with former Chelsea prospect Jamal Musiala finishing third.

Congrats, all.