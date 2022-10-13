Emma Hayes taking time off following emergency surgery

Chelsea FC Women manager Emma Hayes has revealed that she underwent an emergency hysterectomy on Tuesday and will now be taking some time off to rest and recover from the procedure. In her absence, assistant coach Denise Reddy will take charge of the team while assistant manager Paul Green will handle media duties.

Hayes’ statement on the Chelsea official website doesn’t put a specific timeline on her return. Standard recovery from this procedure includes a multi-day hospital stay, followed by continued care in the home, but each individual case may be different.

Our legendary manager is confident that in her absence, her team will maintain the high standard we expect.

“We have built a tremendous team over many years and we’ve adopted a very multi-disciplinary approach so that if situations like this arise, we are capable of being able to respond to the challenge. We have full confidence in Paul, Denise and all of the staff. We also know the team are very special and we have no doubt they’ll do everything to maintain their high standards. “To our fans, you’ve had to listen to me bellowing from the other side of the pitch every week but now I want to hear you even louder because I’ll be sitting at home watching the team on the television until my return. I know you’ll respect that my health comes first and at this time I’ve got to prioritise what I need to do for me. I fully expect to make a full recovery and I look forward to seeing you in the foreseeable future.” -Emma Hayes, Your Manager; source: Chelsea FC

We wish Emma all the best and a full and speedy recovery!