Sam Kerr named finalist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year

On Friday, FIFA announced the three finalists for The Best Men’s and Women’s players of the year for 2021, and while there was no Chelsea representation among the former — Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, and Robert Lewandowski got the nod — Sam Kerr was named as one of the three finalists on the Women’s side.

Congrats, Sam!

She will be up against two Barcelona players, UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso, who led both the Spanish league and the Women’s Champions League in goalscoring.

Kerr, who led the WSL in scoring with 21 goals in 22 games as Chelsea won just about every competition possible (save for losing the Women’s Champions League final), has been nominated every year since 2017, finishing 7th last season in the first round of voting.

The 28-year-old Australia international recently signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea through 2024, so hopefully we’ll see many more goals and awards coming her, and our way.