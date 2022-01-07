Official: Chelsea send Jorja Fox on loan to Charlton Athletic

Chelsea youngster Jorja Fox has completed a short-term loan move to Charlton Athletic, who are currently sixth in the FA Women’s Championship, joining them for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old made her senior debut last season, and also signed her first professional contract. This season she’s played 12 minutes at wing-back in the 6-1 win over Manchester United, and also saw a handful of minutes during Chelsea’s 7-0 win away at Servette in the Champions League. But having just signed 20-year-old left back Alsu Abdullina, minutes were likely going to become even more scarce for Fox. Ideally the move to Charlton will get her loads more in-game experience as she continues to develop.

Fox is an intriguing prospect with good height, quickness and skill on the ball. She needs some time and mostly match experience to make some elements instinctive and add some movements to the memory bank. But she’s certainly talented and her development is worth keeping an eye on.

Good luck, Jorja!